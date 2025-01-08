Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’s India release gets pushed; Farhan Akhtar reveals new date
Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and revealed the new release date of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. Check it out here!
The anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, which depicts Lord Ram’s epic battle with Lankesh, is set to make its theatrical debut in India after 3 decades. Initially scheduled for release on October 18, 2024, the film has now been postponed. Farhan Akhtar recently announced the new release date as January 24, 2025.
Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram stories to share the poster of the anime film and reveal the updated release date. Check it out here!
The film first debuted at the International Film Festival of India before being aired on television. Adding to its magnificence, acclaimed screenwriter Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, celebrated for his work on blockbusters such as Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has contributed his creative vision to this version.
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a joint venture between India and Japan. Initially released in 1992, the film is inspired by the Indian epic Ramayana. It is directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, with a captivating musical score composed by Vanraj Bhatia, vividly retelling the story of Prince Rama.
This Japanese-Indian animated masterpiece reimagines the timeless epic of the Ramayana. A collaborative effort between Japan’s Yugo Sako and India’s Ram Mohan, the film seamlessly combines animation styles from both nations.
The story centers on Prince Rama, an avatar of the god Vishnu, as he embarks on a heroic journey to rescue his wife, Sita, from the clutches of the demon king Ravana. Despite being created decades ago with traditional hand-drawn animation, the film remains a visual and narrative marvel, staying true to the essence of Indian mythology.
The movie will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu, ensuring it reaches a wider audience. Distributed by Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film promises to captivate audiences with its enduring charm and epic storytelling.
