Ramayana: Will Yash wear real gold outfits for Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari’s movie? Here's what we know

South superstar and KGF fame actor Yash is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The actor will portray the role of Ravana in the magnum opus. Now, adding to the excitement, the latest reports suggest that Yash will wear real gold outfits in the movie.

Yash to wear real gold outfits in Ramayana? Know here

According to the latest report by IANS, the clothes that are being made for Yash are in real gold. Actual gold is being used because Ravana was the king of Lanka and it was a golden province at that time. KGF actor will be seen wearing clothes made of real gold in the film to bring the magnanimity of Ravana to life.

Yash will also be seen undergoing a massive physical transformation for his role in the film. He is currently preparing for the role and is set to gain 15 kgs to look the part.

Yash to co-produce Ramayana

In the latest development, Namit Malhotra's production company Prime Focus Studios, and Rocking Star Yash's Monster Mind Creations have joined forces to create the definitive version of the epic mythological tale. Namit Malhotra, who is also the Global CEO of DNEG, has been developing his plans to bring this age-old tale to the big screen for several years.

Ramayana to wrap two parts by December 2025

According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari and the team are shooting for Ramayana as a 2-part saga with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. “Given the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers have opted for a two-part approach to tell the story. While most in the business await the results of part one before taking the second one on floors, Ramayana will be shot simultaneously,” revealed a source.

The source further informed that a significant portion of Ramayana Part Two would be filmed even before the release of Ramayana Part One. The team has planned a 350-day shoot schedule for the two Ramayana films, which includes combination scenes of the extended star cast as well as their solo sequences. According to the source, the two Ramayana films will be released within one year.

About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

In the movie Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita Ma. Yash is set to play the ten-headed Ravana. According to exclusive information from Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol has been cast as Lord Hanuman, while Lara Dutta will bring Kaikeyi to life on screen. There are ongoing discussions with Vijay Sethupathi for the role of Vibhishana, adding more excitement to the star-studded cast lineup.

