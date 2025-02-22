Ramayana: Yash begins shooting as Ravana in Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's epic saga; details inside
Yash starts filming as Ravana in the highly anticipated Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Dive into all the exciting details inside!
Yash has kicked off filming for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, in Mumbai. Portraying the formidable Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s grand epic, the KGF star is ready to unleash his commanding screen presence. The much-anticipated project is currently underway in India.
Ramayana remains one of the most eagerly awaited films, with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi already completing some sequences in Mumbai. Now, Yash, who also serves as a producer, has begun filming his role as Ravana in the city.
According to recent reports, Yash arrived in Mumbai and started shooting for Ramayana - Part 1 on February 21, following two days of costume trials. This schedule primarily focuses on intense war sequences, with key battle scenes being filmed at Aksa Beach.
The production will later shift to a studio in Dahisar for additional shoots. A source revealed that the war sequences are being crafted on a grand scale, highlighting Ravana’s tactical brilliance. The scenes combine on-ground action with green screen effects, featuring heavy VFX work.
Ranbir Kapoor won't be part of this segment, as it doesn't depict the iconic Ram-Ravana showdown, though other significant cast members are present alongside Yash for this shoot.
Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir has reportedly wrapped up nearly 90% of his scenes for Ramayana: Part One. A source revealed that he dedicated significant time to perfecting his portrayal of Lord Ram, working closely with director Nitesh Tiwari and the production team. Thanks to their efficient collaboration, the shoot progressed faster than expected.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will unfold in two parts. Part One is slated for release on Diwali 2026, with the sequel arriving in Diwali 2027. The film has become one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated releases, boasting a stellar cast that includes Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, and Indira Krishna in key roles.
Produced by DNEG, the project has heightened excitement by bringing together Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer for its background score and music album, promising an epic auditory experience.
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1 and 2 release dates finally announced; to sparkle your Diwali 2026, 2027