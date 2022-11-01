Rambha and her kids injured in a car accident; Judwaa actor asks fans to pray for her daughter

Actress Rambha, who was seen with Salman Khan in the film Judwaa, recently met with a car accident in Canada. She was with her kids and their nanny. The actress took to Instagram and shared an update about their health. She also shared a bunch of pictures with fans as she shared the bad news. The first picture showed her daughter Sasha lying on a hospital bed while others featured her damaged car. 'All of us are safe with minor injuries'

In her post, Rambha said that her car was hit by another car after she was returning home with her kids from school. She said that they are safe with 'minor injuries'. But her daughter is still in the hospital. She also asked her fans to pray for her family. Her post read, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries. my little sasha is still in the hospital 😞bad days bad time. please pray for us. your prayers means a lot #pray #celebrity #accident#family#pray#kids#children." Have a look:



Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans were seen reacting to it. Actor Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "My God. Take care please. Love and prayers." A fan wrote, "Pls take care of yourselves ma’am. Prayers for a speedy recovery!!" Another fan commented, "So sorry to hear this. Keeping you and the family in my prayers and thoughts. Sending love to Sasha!" Meanwhile, on Monday, Rambha shared a beautiful post with her daughter. She was seen singing a French song while holding her mom. Rambha wrote, "French song by my sasha."



Personal life Rambha tied the knot to businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathanin in 2010. The couple is blessed with two daughters and a son. Post her wedding, the actress shifted to Canada. She has been a part of several films like Gharwali Baharwali, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Bandhan and others. She also worked with Salman, Chiranjeevi and Mammootty among others.

