Ramdas Athawale shares a post as he lends support to Payal Ghosh in her fight for justice

Indian politician and Republican Party of India, president, Ramdas Athawale shared a social media post wherein he supported actress Payal Ghosh in her fight for justice. The actress has accused filmmaker and producer, Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. The actress Payal Ghosh also filed a complaint against the director. The filmmaker cum producer had previously shared a social media post stating that Payal Ghosh's allegations are baseless. Now, the politician and Republican Party of India, president Ramdas Athawale has tweeted lending support for the actress.

The Twitter post by Ramdas Athawale read, "We are always with you! @iampayalghosh." Some time back, the actress also shared a video post on her Twitter account. Payal Ghosh gave further details of her encounter with the filmmaker and producer, Anurag Kashyap. The actress stated how the director met her at his residence and also met her the following day. Payal states that the filmmaker tried to force himself on her after allegedly taking off his clothes.

Check out the post

The actress states that she tried to stop the director's advances. Payal Ghosh further went on to say that the filmmaker cum producer gave examples of other actresses. Payal Ghosh in her Twitter post stated how she will keep fighting for justice till the end. The actress also thanked all her fans and followers who are showing support for her battle. The actress in a shocking tweet shared how she was being humiliated and suppressed.

