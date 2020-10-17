  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ramdas Athawale shares a post as he lends support to Payal Ghosh in her fight for justice

Now, the Republican Party of India, president Ramdas Athawale has tweeted lending support for the actress Payal Ghosh.
Mumbai
Ramdas Athawale shares a post as he lends support to Payal GhoshRamdas Athawale shares a post as he lends support to Payal Ghosh in her fight for justice
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Indian politician and Republican Party of India, president, Ramdas Athawale shared a social media post wherein he supported actress Payal Ghosh in her fight for justice. The actress has accused filmmaker and producer, Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. The actress Payal Ghosh also filed a complaint against the director. The filmmaker cum producer had previously shared a social media post stating that Payal Ghosh's allegations are baseless. Now, the politician and Republican Party of India, president Ramdas Athawale has tweeted lending support for the actress.

The Twitter post by Ramdas Athawale read, "We are always with you! @iampayalghosh." Some time back, the actress also shared a video post on her Twitter account. Payal Ghosh gave further details of her encounter with the filmmaker and producer, Anurag Kashyap. The actress stated how the director met her at his residence and also met her the following day. Payal states that the filmmaker tried to force himself on her after allegedly taking off his clothes.

Check out the post

The actress states that she tried to stop the director's advances. Payal Ghosh further went on to say that the filmmaker cum producer gave examples of other actresses. Payal Ghosh in her Twitter post stated how she will keep fighting for justice till the end. The actress also thanked all her fans and followers who are showing support for her battle. The actress in a shocking tweet shared how she was being humiliated and suppressed.

(ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh shares details of her encounter with Anurag Kashyap; Says she'll fight till the end)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ramdas Athawale's Twitter

You may like these
Ramdas Athawale supports Payal Ghosh, warns of protests if no action is initiated against Anurag Kashyap
Richa Chadha on winning defamation case against Payal Ghosh: Didn’t start it, but have certainly finished it
Newswrap Oct 14: Payal Ghosh shares details of her meeting with Anurag Kashyap, CBI on Sushant's case & more
Payal Ghosh shares details of her encounter with Anurag Kashyap; Says she'll fight till the end
Payal Ghosh shares a post about her film Prayanam; Says 'didn't have to take my clothes off'
Payal Ghosh tenders unconditional apology to Richa Chadha, agrees to remove 'disputed' social media posts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement