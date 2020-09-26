Ramdas Athawale urges film producers to not cast actors who are accused in drug cases by NCB
The Republic Party of India (RPI) President and Union Minister, Ramdas Athawale has stated in his tweet that the film producers should not cast actors who have been accused in drug cases by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The politician tweeted in Marathi further stating that his political party will not allow for the screening of such films to take place which feature actors who are accused in drug cases. Republic Party of India (RPI) President and Union Minister, Ramdas Athawale also mentions that there must not be any kind of discrimination among the male and female actors.
He further goes on to reportedly add that the Narcotics Control Bureau should investigate the names that come up in their probe. In another tweet, the politician goes on to add that there is a buzz that only female actors are being grilled by the NCB. The Republic Party of India (RPI) President states that the male actors whose names come up in the drugs case are probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, even they must be thoroughly investigated. He also adds that there should not be any discrimination among the male and female actors.
Check out the posts
ड्रग्स अंमलीपदार्थ घेणारे म्हणून नार्को विभागाने कारवाई केलेल्या कलाकारांना निर्मात्यांनी त्यांच्या चित्रपटात घेऊ नये; अन्यथा त्यांच्या चित्रपटाचे चित्रीकरण आरपीआय बंद पाडेल तसेच अशा चित्रपटांना प्रदर्शित होऊ देणार नाही. pic.twitter.com/GYTj7P8qef
— Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) September 26, 2020
एनसीबी द्वारे ड्रग्स अंमली पदार्थ वापरल्याच्या संशयावरून फक्त महिला कलाकारांची चौकशी केली जात असल्याचा संदेश जात आहे. यात अभिनेत्यांची नावे असतील तर त्यांचीही चौकशी व्हावी. स्त्रीपुरुष भेदभाव नसावा.पण फक्त अभिनेत्रींचीच कशी नावे येत आहेत हा प्रश्न दुर्लक्षित करू नये एव्हढेच!
— Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) September 26, 2020
The Union Minister, Ramdas Athawale makes it very clear in his tweet that the fact how only female actors are being named in the drugs probe cannot be easily ignored in any way. The Narcotics Control Bureau has quizzed actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and southern actress Rakul Preet Singh.
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
nonsense
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
It's not just about drugs Terrorism,child trafficking,etc go hand in hand
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Never gonna watch any of their movies