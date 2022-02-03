Ramesh Deo Demise: Mahesh Manjrekar recalls working on first film with the veteran; Calls it 'end of an era'

The sudden passing of legendary actor Ramesh Deo came as a rude shock to several industry folks. Deo, who had found a firm footing in Hindi and Marathi cinema, rose to popularity and fame through the 60s, 70s and 80s. He starred in several Hindi Bollywood films as well as made a mark in Marathi films and on stage with his dramas.

Mahesh Manjrekar remembered the veteran actor and looked back on their fond days together. Turns out, Mahesh Manjrekar's first acting role was in a Ramesh Deo directorial. The Antim filmmaker shared, "Ramesh Deo's demise is sad and unbelievable. He was so fit at this age as well. He used to take care of his health so much. I had met him a month ago during a felicitation programme, where he had come and I still remember he jovially asked me to offer him some role in my films. And even yesterday we were talking about him that he is so energetic at this age as he celebrated his birthday a couple of days back."

Mahesh reminisced his first film as he said, "I can never forget that man as he was the one who gave me my first work in this film industry. I did one film called 'Jeeva Sakha' which was directed by Ramesh Deo. It was my first film project as an actor. Sachin Khedekar played the lead while Ashutosh Gowarikar and I played the antagonists. We were young and didn't know much about the craft but it was Ramesh Deo who taught us the crux of filmmaking. I look up to him as a director."

He added, "I remember, during the shoot, we had to film a fight sequence and I went up to him saying that I don't know how to fight, upon which he said, 'If you don't know, learn it'. I got that confidence and boost from him and even today I pass on his teachings to my actors that if someone doesn't know the art, learn it."

Calling it the end of an era, Mahesh said, "For me Ramesh Deo was in the same league as legends like Satyajit Ray and Raja Paranjpe. So with his demise it feels like it's the end of an era."

