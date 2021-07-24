Ramesh Sippy on Dilip Kumar & Amitabh Bachchan in Shakti: I take pride in getting legends in one frame

One of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July 2021. The thespian was an institution for many decades of actors who came after him and learned from him. Another superstar Amitabh Bachchan also considered Dilip Kumar to be one of the finest Indian cinema has ever seen. Both legends shared space in the 1982 blockbuster release ‘Shakti’. Dilip Kumar played the role of a police inspector father who could never see eye to eye with the criminal son portrayed wonderfully by Mr. Bachchan. The venture was directed by Ramesh Sippy and remains the only film together of Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

In a recent conversation with TOI, Ramesh Sippy spoke about directing Dilip Kumar in Shakti and getting the two legends together. He said, “I take pride in saying that getting the two legends in one frame was something that had never happened before Shakti and it didn’t happen later. His portrayal of inspector Ashwini Kumar was probably among the roles that stood out in his later career. It was quite a stellar performance! He even received a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Interestingly both Amitji and Dilip Saab were nominated for the same.”

Ramesh Sippy further spoke about Dilip Kumar’s brilliant performance in the film. He said, “With every take and every scene, his quest for perfection taught me so much about filmmaking. In the first shot of Shakti where Dilip Saab and Rakheeji (Rakhee Gulzaar), who play husband and wife, share a lighter moment. It’s a precursor to another scene. This simple scene took 64 takes because Dilip Saab thought he could do better.” He further added, “Everything about him was magical. His persona, his expressions, the way his hands coordinated depicting the feelings inside, dialogue delivery, the way he moves his eyes so that you cry and smile with him, his enchanting smile.”

