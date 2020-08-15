Ramesh Sippy remembers all the firsts Sholay brought for Indian Cinema on the film's 45th anniversary
"Sholay" starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan among others. The film is remembered for Amjad Khan's iconic performance as the film's arch villain, dacoit Gabbar Singh.
"The way Sholay' was written, and the detail in which each and every character of the movie was etched, all the characters of ï¿½Sholay' are still fresh in people's mind -- be it Gabbar's dialogue or Basanti's non stop babbling. Even a character like Sambha, who in the entire movie spoke only two words, is till today fresh in the memory of people," Sippy told IANS.
Big B, who played Jai, spoke of how the film, besides creating new records, was about many production firsts.
The film was released on Independence Day 1975. Looking back, Sippy has an interesting anecdote.
"I spoke to a theatre owner in south Mumbai after the film released at the box office, and he showed me the popcorn and refreshments counter and said look, it's empty. At first, that upset me a little because I thought my film wasn't doing well and that's why there were no people at these counters. But then, he told me that all the audience was glued to their seats inside the theatre, and they didn't want to leave the hall. That is how capturing the film was. I couldn't have been happier!" he recalled.
"A lot of technological advancements were done way back then, be it the action sequence, or the editing or the way the film was shot. Hence people enjoy ï¿½Sholay' even today," Sippy noted.
