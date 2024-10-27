Ramesh Taurani Diwali Bash: Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra’s ethnic looks make our hearts 'Race’; Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal and more shine

A few days before Diwali, celebrities are in a festive mood and why not? B-town has been celebrating the joyous occasion among various industry colleagues. Not just Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, but producer Ramesh Taurani has also hosted the Diwali party this year. Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra’s ethnic looks made our hearts race at the bash. Celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and others also shone at the party.

In a video posted on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan can be seen posing solo for pictures. Saif looks stylish in an ethnic outfit. The actor opted for a pink-colored stylish kurta and white trousers for the night. The clip shows the Race 4 star folding his hands for namaste pose, followed by a thumbs-up, and a cute wave at the paparazzi.

Saif also thanked the paparazzi and wished them "Happy Diwali" on the occasion.

Watch the video here:

Just like Saif, his Race 4 co-star Sidharth Malhotra also arrived solo for Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. Sidharth picked a white printed kurta with matching pants for the night. In a video on Instagram, a paparazzo can be asking Sidharth about his wife, actress Kiara Advani. "Bhabi kahan pe hain? Happy Diwali bolna (Where is sister-in-law? Convey Happy Diwali to her)."

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are collaborating for Race 4, the upcoming film of the Race franchise. Talking about Saif's comeback to the franchise, producer Ramesh Taurani earlier told PTI that the team is excited to have him on board. Saif has been a part of Race and Race 2.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Apart from them, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot in June this year, also attended Taurani's Diwali party last night. Sonakshi and Zaheer happily posed for pictures at the venue. The actress looked beautiful in a pista-colored ethnic suit and Zaheer wore a black and blue Indo-Western outfit.

Don't miss them pose together here:

Celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Anshula Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Huma Qureshi, Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia were also spotted at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Diwali Bash: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more dazzle in their ethnic best