Ramesh Taurani hit by the fake vaccination scam; Producer says, Mumbai Police is investigating the matter

Veteran Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani seems to be the newest victim of the vaccination scam that’s going on in the city. He got 356 employees vaccinated via an event company, who claimed that the drive was allegedly in consultation with Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. However, when none of the employees received their vaccination certificate, everyone became suspicious about the authenticity of the jab. “We did vaccination drives on 29th May and 3rd June for our staff, our film unit, colleagues and workers and still we are waiting for the certificate,” Ramesh Taurani told Pinkvilla.

He went ahead to inform that his office has been given false assurances of getting the certificate multiple times, however, are yet to receive one. “When my office people contacted the organizer, he said it will come by this Saturday. We did the vaccination of 356 people and paid ₹1200/- per dose plus GST. Apart from money, now we are worried as to what was given to us? Is it a genuine COVID shield or any saline water? Mumbai police is investigating it and we will come to know soon,” he added.

This is the second case of fake vaccination that has come to the forefront in Mumbai. According to reports, recently, a housing society in Mumbai had complained to Kandivali Police that they were victim to the vaccination scam, in which they were given fake shots. Approximately 390 people had received the vaccine shots. However, after the vaccination, neither did anyone receive a confirmation message nor did the 390 people develop any post jab symptoms. This made them suspicious and eventually the cops discovered that this is a new form of scam that’s taking place in Mumbai.

