Ramesh Taurani ‘relieved’ on being acquitted in Gulshan Kumar Murder Case: This is the triumph of the truth

Ramesh Taurani expressed his gratitude towards the Indian judiciary as he was acquitted of all charges in the Gulshan Kumar murder case.

When T-Series head honcho Gulshan Kumar was killed in August 1997, it created a lot of stir across the nation. And while it continues to be one of most talked about cases, it came with one of the most important updates as Ramesh Taurani has been acquitted in the case. It has come as a sigh of relief for Tuarani who stated that he always believed that he was innocent. He also called the verdict in the case as the triumph of truth.

For the uninitiated, Taurani was one of the accused in Gulshan Kumar’s murder case and his ordeal has come to an end after 19 years. The judgement was announced by a division bench of Justices Sadhana Jadhav and NR Borkar who acquitted from all charges. Talking about the same, he stated, “I am relieved. I always knew I was innocent. This is the triumph of the truth. The appeal has been dismissed and my family and I happy and relieved. I was expecting the verdict. I had to go through a long ordeal that was not required. It has been almost 25 years and I have gone through a lot of trouble. I got my acquittal in 2002 but since then there have been so many appeals. The sessions court had given a detailed order so I felt that it was unnecessary to bring it up in the High Court. The judiciary is already burdened so I believe this was stretched too far.”

Taurani also mentioned that the verdict has strengthened his faith in the Indian judicial system. “I have always believed in the Indian judiciary. After going through the torture for so many years, the judgement has come in my favour and I am really thankful to them,” he added.

For the uninitiated, Gulshan Kumar was murdered in broad daylight in Mumbai. And while it came as a shock to the entire music industry. Apart from Ramesh Taurani, music director Nadeem Akhtar Saifee (of Nadeem-Shravan fame) was also among the accused in the case.

