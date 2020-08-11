Ramesh Taurani sets the record straight about his phone call with Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his demise

On his phone call with Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani said that a person's feelings cannot be deduced over a professional call.

Just a day before Sushant Singh Rajput could take the tragic step, the actor had chatted with filmmakers Ramesh Taurani and Nikkhil Advani on a conference call. The trio had discussed a possible script and Sushant had even liked the idea pitched to him. Since this news surfaced, there have been multiple reports and Taurani has now set the record straight. Speaking to Bombay Times, Taurani said that a person's feelings cannot be deduced over a professional call. "I have been getting numerous calls from various journalists over the past few days and want to set the record straight about a few facts," he said.

Relaying the series of event on 13 June, Taurani said, "A journalist from a news channel called me asking about a call on 13th June at about 2.15 pm that I had with Sushant. I confirmed the same, but did not want to comment on anything else. He recorded the call without informing me and therefore, it is essential that I talk about what happened. After exchanging pleasantries, Nikhil Advani (filmmaker) and I had narrated a story idea to Sushant. And yes we were on a conference call with him and his manager Uday."

He added, "This journalist also asked me how he sounded on the phone and I’m not aware as to how you can deduce anything about a person’s feeling over a professional phone call. Our call was brief, for approximately 15 minutes, and he liked the idea and we were in preliminary talks. That’s about it."

Taurani also requested reporters to stop calling and not assume wrongful theories. "Instead of encouraging wrongful theories about the industry and about his associations, I am requesting everyone to have faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful. And I request everyone to stop calling as we need to refrain from commenting any further on this unbelievable and tragic loss. I sincerely hope he’s resting in peace."

