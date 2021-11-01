Rana Daggubati becomes the face of an upcoming WWE campaign: ‘It will strike a chord with our native viewers’

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 07:59 PM IST
   
Rana Daggubati, a Telugu actor who rose to national prominence after playing the villain in 'Baahubali,' is the face of a new WWE promotion in Tamil, Telugu, and English.

WWE, or World Wrestling Entertainment, headed by bodybuilder-wrestler-showman-TV mogul Vince McMahon, is the world's No. 1 purveyor of professional wrestling on television. It has been the nursery of international celebrity wrestlers such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena.

At a shoot recently at the Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad, Daggubati posed for the upcoming WWE campaign, which will be aired on Sony Ten 4. The actor, incidentally, was the face of the Sony Ten 4 channels when they were launched. The channel airs sports programmes, including pro wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA), in Tamil and Telugu.

On the sets of the campaign shoot, Daggubati was spotted donning a WWE championship title and interacting with a group of children. He also posed on a Harley Davidson and performed stunts with ropes. Pictures from the shoot have now gone viral.

Commenting on the campaign, the actor said, "I can say that it will strike a chord with our native viewers." A representative from Sony Sports added: "WWE is one of the most viewed properties on the sports channels in India and has a strong following in Tamil- and Telugu-speaking markets. Rana's love of sports and WWE is well-documented in the public domain. So, Rana Daggubati is the ideal choice to front the campaign."

Daggubati will soon be seen with Sai Pallavi and Priyamani in the upcoming Telugu movie 'Virata Parvam', which is centred around the Naxalite movement in Telangana.

