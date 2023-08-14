Rana Daggubati recalls scolding producers after a big Bollywood heroine wasted Dulquer Salmaan's time on set

Dulquer Salmaan has predominantly worked in the south film industry but he made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with The Zoya Factor, opposite Sonam Kapoor. He also starred in Chup: Revenge of the Artist last year, along with Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam film King of Kotha. Rana Daggubati recently attended one of the promotional events of the film and recalled an incident when he scolded the producers of Dulquer’s film over the behavior of the lead actress.

Rana Daggubati reveals incident involving Dulquer Salmaan and a leading Bollywood heroine

At a recent pre-release event of the film King of Kotha in Hyderabad, actors Nani and Rana Daggubati were present as notable guests. Rana praised Dulquer’s calm attitude and recalled how a Bollywood star had wasted his time on set but he remained calm and understanding. Rana said, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He’s doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer. While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.”

He also revealed that he wasn’t able to control his anger and had word with the producers regarding the behavior of the actress. However, he did not disclose the name of the heroine.

About Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha

The trailer of this action thriller film was recently released and was met with an amazing response. Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal Suriya, and Nagarjuna Akkineni shared it on their social media handles. DQ is playing the role of a gangster in this Abhilash Joshiy directorial. The movie features an ensemble cast of Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod and others. It is slated to release in theaters on August 24.

