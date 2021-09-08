Rana Daggubati roped in to play antagonist in Atlee's next starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara?

Atlee's action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles has been making headlines for several reasons. Last week, the film's shoot kicked off in Pune and photos also surfaced on social media. The pan-India film has reportedly been titled Jawaan and the cast and crew were snapped at the metro station shooting for a hijack sequence.

Now, latest reports in ETimes and KoiMoi suggest that South star Rana Daggubati is likely to be roped in to play the antagonist. If Rana does come on board, it will be the first time that he will share screen space with SRK.

While there is no official confirmation in the matter, multiple rumours are rife. Recently, an industry insider had revealed that Atlee's film's screenplay will be partially inspired from the hugely popular show Money Heist. Film industry insider Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted, "#ShahRukhKhan's next with #Atlee likely to have a sub plot inspired from #MoneyHeist. #Nayanthara #PriyaMani."

Elaborating on this heist angle, a source had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "There are many other facets to the screenplay of Atlee’s next and the heist is just tip of the iceberg in terms of surprise elements."

Pinkvilla's exclusive source had revealed, "It’s (the film) larger than life yet driven by performance. Atlee masters the art of making double and triple role films, and this is him bringing the genre back to Bollywood with SRK."

Well, with all these exciting development, we definitely cannot wait to see the final cast announcement and the film's first glimpse.

