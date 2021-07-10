  1. Home
Ranbir & Alia, Akshay & Twinkle, Virushka, DeepVeer, SRK & Gauri: Which is your favourite power couple? VOTE

Here’s a look at some of the popular power couples of Bollywood who have been ruling hearts for years. Let us know which couple you love the most.
65489 reads Mumbai
Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed several power couples which have managed to dish out major couple goals to fans. These power couples have not just redefined love for the millennials but also managed to win hearts with their adorable love stories and never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. To begin with, we have Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on the list. This adorable couple, which has been married for almost three decades, has a magical yet filmy love story.

Besides, they have also been each other’s strong support in their journey to the top with a massive business empire. Then we have Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who have been dishing our major relationship goals for the fans as they keep their family ahead of everything. On the other hand, the way Akshay has been cheering for Twinkle’s career is sheer love. We can’t miss out the Gen Z couple on the list and among these, we have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma popularly called as Virushka. The couple tied the knot after dating each other for years and have been through thick and thin. They had recently embraced parenthood are enjoying the best moment of their life these days.

Next on the list is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also known as DeepVeer. The couple had tied that knot in November 2018 after dating for around six year and the way they help each other grow is commendable in every sense. Last but not least is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who has been among the most talked about lovebirds in the industry. The duo has been dating each other for over two years now and will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.

Let us know which among these is your favourite power couple.

Also Read: Inside Neetu Kapoor's birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and others; PHOTOS

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Alia +Varun BEST

Anonymous 2 hours ago

RANBIR and KATRINA.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

POWER COUPLE-DEEPVEER ,TOGETHER❤️FOREVER!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

RS ❤️ DP, A couple of power, a wonderful family!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

GUDIYA -DP ❤️❤️ RS-MY MOST FAVORITE PERSON ! COUPLE OF POWER AND LOVE!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

amazing couple, deepika with ranveer!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

A dream team, a couple's pleasure, a balanced family. DEEPVEER!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Beautiful couple , ranveer ❤️ deepika.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

gorgeous,deepika & ranveer .

Anonymous 3 hours ago

The King of Love with his beautiful wife, Queen of Hearts, Ranveer & Deepika!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Dp with RS, it's absolutely magical.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

RANVEER & DEEPIKA=great family, great chemistry, total love.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

My fav couple deepika & ranveer.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

wonderful couple, deepika and ranveer.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

The most attractive couple. DP & RS !

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Sizzling chemistry between Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Anonymous 3 hours ago

HOT FAMILY DEEPIKA with RANVEER !

Anonymous 3 hours ago

DeepVeer anyday

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Deepika Ranveer and SRK Gauri

Anonymous 3 hours ago

dilip kumar saira banu

Anonymous 3 hours ago

bebo saif are better

Anonymous 4 hours ago

THE MOST brand in KAPOOR FAMILY are only open relationships

Anonymous 4 hours ago

the wonderful open marriages of the kapoor family really unfolded

Anonymous 4 hours ago

I liked real open marriages, divorces, separations, etc ... from the kapoor family. I have never seen anyone better than them in this serious field.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

the best open marriages in the award-winning Bolywood Kapoor family

Anonymous 5 hours ago

wonderful open marriage is in family kapoor.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

the amazing open marriage is kapoor family.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

RK and Alia

Anonymous 11 hours ago

the wonderful open marriages of the kapoor family really unfolded

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Kajay

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Haha joke of the century well well everybody in the industry knows abt Deepika & Ranveers fake & open marriage where both the spouses are fooling around outside their marriage...Deepika s paid pr can go Gaga but cannot hide it .

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Hahaha Joke of the century from PR couple fake couple Ranbir and Alia's fans. Ask your Alia and Ranbir abt ope marriages coz they know better

Anonymous 15 hours ago

I love DEEPVEER so much...

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Deepveer

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Obviously Deepika Ranveer

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Virushka

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Deepveer.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Dp&Rs.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Drugbir and uglia have my vote because I’m obsessed with bullywood and have no life of my own.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Why Alia and Ranbir in this list of all married couples.?

Anonymous 19 hours ago

DEEPVEER ANYDAY