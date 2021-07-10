Ranbir & Alia, Akshay & Twinkle, Virushka, DeepVeer, SRK & Gauri: Which is your favourite power couple? VOTE
Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed several power couples which have managed to dish out major couple goals to fans. These power couples have not just redefined love for the millennials but also managed to win hearts with their adorable love stories and never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. To begin with, we have Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on the list. This adorable couple, which has been married for almost three decades, has a magical yet filmy love story.
Besides, they have also been each other’s strong support in their journey to the top with a massive business empire. Then we have Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who have been dishing our major relationship goals for the fans as they keep their family ahead of everything. On the other hand, the way Akshay has been cheering for Twinkle’s career is sheer love. We can’t miss out the Gen Z couple on the list and among these, we have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma popularly called as Virushka. The couple tied the knot after dating each other for years and have been through thick and thin. They had recently embraced parenthood are enjoying the best moment of their life these days.
Next on the list is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also known as DeepVeer. The couple had tied that knot in November 2018 after dating for around six year and the way they help each other grow is commendable in every sense. Last but not least is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who has been among the most talked about lovebirds in the industry. The duo has been dating each other for over two years now and will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.
Let us know which among these is your favourite power couple.
Alia +Varun BEST
RANBIR and KATRINA.
dilip kumar saira banu
bebo saif are better
THE MOST brand in KAPOOR FAMILY are only open relationships
RK and Alia
Kajay
Haha joke of the century well well everybody in the industry knows abt Deepika & Ranveers fake & open marriage where both the spouses are fooling around outside their marriage...Deepika s paid pr can go Gaga but cannot hide it .
Hahaha Joke of the century from PR couple fake couple Ranbir and Alia's fans. Ask your Alia and Ranbir abt ope marriages coz they know better
Drugbir and uglia have my vote because I’m obsessed with bullywood and have no life of my own.
Why Alia and Ranbir in this list of all married couples.?
