Ranbir & Alia, Malaika & Arjun, Varun & Natasha, Farhan & Shibani; Who will get hitched in 2020? COMMENT

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal and Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have left fans in a frenzy after they expressed their love for each other.

The year 2018 turned out to be a wedding year as it witnessed a lot of weddings in the Bollywood industry. Some weddings were expected while some came as a surprise to the audiences. The year started with Ahuja tying the knot with Anand Ahuja in the month of May and then there was a long list of weddings from Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar to and 's wedding that happened. While Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's sudden wedding came as a surprise, Jonas and Nick Jonas' wedding was an expected one as PeeCee had shared the news on her social media account.

Fans were excited to see their favourite couple getting hitched and they couldn't control their excitement. Almost everyday rumours of some or the other Bollywood celebrity dating another celeb comes around. There are very few who have accepted their relationship in front of the media while some have shied away. Last year, fans got crazy when and , and , and Natasha Dalal and Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar expressed their love for each other through their social media accounts. Infact, Varun even said that he will be getting married to Natasha soon.

And now, as we have entered 2020, fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be tying the knot first and when. Malaika and Arjun who are currently quite often spotted together are frequently been asked about their marriage by the media. So is the case of Farhan and Shibani. Infact recently, there were rumours that Varun and Natasha's Roka ceremony had taken place and their marriage date has been fixed but Varun denied all the rumours upsetting his fans. There are even reports of Ranbir and Alia, who are now and then spotted spending time with each other's families will be tying the knot this year. But none of these couples has confirmed about being hitched this year.

