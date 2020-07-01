Ranbir & Alia, Varun & Natasha or Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha; Which celeb wedding are you most excited for? VOTE

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha are some of the most talked about couples of the industry and are expected to tie the knot soon. So, which celebrity wedding are you most excited about? Drop your votes right here.

Bollywood industry has idealized the idea of love and weddings since forever. In fact, every time a celebrity couple confirms their relationship and decide to walk down the aisle, the manage to be the talk of the town. Over the years, we have seen several Bollywood couples who have painted the town red with their love affair and mushy chemistry. Besides, these couples also give major relationship goals to the millennials. And when it comes to their D-day, it happens to be a grand event not just for the bride and groom but also for their massive fan following.

As of now, - , -Natasha Dalal and Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha are among the most talked about couples of the industry. While these couples are always a treat to watch together, there have been major speculations about their wedding. To note, Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other for quite some time now and it is believed that the cupid struck them on the sets of their first collaboration Brahmastra. The couple made their relationship public recently and ever since then there have been rumours about their grand wedding. After all, Ranbir is one of the most eligible bachelors of the town and Alia has been the national crush for years.

Talking about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, the two happens to be childhood sweethearts and the Judwaa 2 actor is the perfect example of one woman man. While Natasha doesn’t belong to the showbiz industry, she has been in the limelight for her love affair with Varun for a long time and their love story does strike a chord with our hearts. Interestingly, there were reports that Varun and Natasha will be tying the knot this year but looks like COVID 19 outbreak took a toll on their wedding plans.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have also been one of the most talked about couples lately. After all, the Fukrey co-stars were supposed to tie the knot in April his year. In fact, the media reports also suggested that they had also applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai. However, the couple was forced to postpone their wedding given the COVID 19 pandemic.

Although these couples haven’t made an official announcement about their wedding date now, they are likely to tie the knot post the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end. So, let us know which celebrity wedding are you more excited about among Ranbir-Alia, Varun-Natasha and Ali-Richa. Vote here and drop your comments below.

