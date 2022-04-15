Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Actor's neighbours file a complaint against media for 'virtually attacking cars'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally husband and wife now. After being in a relationship for 5 years, the couple tied the knot on April 14th at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, in presence of their close friends and family members. Now, amid the lovebirds' wedding chaos, Ranbir's neighbours sent a complaint to the Pali Hill Residents' Association (PHRA) last evening. The complaint was reportedly filed against the media for gathering outside the Barfi actor's residence and creating a commotion.

According to ETimes, a few media personnel have even tripped over speed breakers and almost injured themselves trying to click the celebrities. A resident stated that 'they were virtually attacking cars'. PHRA Secretary Madhu Poplai confirmed the complaint and said, "I had no option but to call a senior inspector. After he arrived, we had a meeting in the lobby of Ranbir's building Vastu. A member of the organiser group that has made the arrangements of the shaadi, who was incidentally in Vastu at that instant, was called to join the meeting."

He also said that it has been risky to drive through the area for the past 3/4 days. "Nearly 200 media people are standing at different points on the road and they swoop from nowhere at any given instant. This is nothing but violation of safety norms."

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia's wedding was attended by many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli, Karan Johar, and many others.

