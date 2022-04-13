Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Barricades set up, security seal staff phones before entering actor's residence

The countdown to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has finally come to an end as the couple's first pre-wedding celebration is set to take place on Wednesday. At the actor's residence, tight security and hectic activity was witnessed as barricades were being set up to keep the paparazzi at bay before guests began arriving.

On Wednesday morning, the wedding staff was also seen arriving at the actor's residence. However, before they could enter, the staff were told to handover their phones and their back as well as front cameras were sealed with a pink coloured tape. Pinkvilla captured the same on camera.

Take a look:

As per a report in AajTak.in, the planning for the security arrangement at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been going on for over a month. The Raazi actress’ brother Rahul Bhatt reportedly told the news portal, “Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. He has Mumbai's best security force - 9/11 agency. He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent." Rahul also said that drones will be kept as countermeasures and Roving Patrol Officers will be with each guest.

