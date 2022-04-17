Ranbir-Alia Wedding Bash PICS: Karisma Kapoor slays in black, Aditya Roy Kapur, Armaan Jain suit up in style

The wedding fever is still quite high! After all, the most famous couple of tinseltown Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially married. After dating for five years, the two tied the knot on 14th April and started their ‘happily every after’. The two looked dreamy and ethereal in their wedding pictures and we are still not over them. Now it seems the newlyweds are hosting grand wedding bash and we have spotted numerous noted celebrities as they roll in. Just now, we saw cousin Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Armaan Jain and Pritam at the party venue.

