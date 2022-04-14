Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Choreographer Rajendra Singh spills the beans on Neetu, Karisma's surprise performance.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony was a happy affair. The couple had their closest friends and family members in attendance. The groom's mum Neetu Kapoor has been sharing a few glimpses on social media and one such post was with her dance squad. Turns out, Neetu along with Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda and Anissa Malhotra dished out a surprise performance for the couple.

Their dance routine was choreohgraphed by noted dance Masterji Rajendra Singh. Speaking to Hindustan Times about the sweet dance surprise, Singh said, "Maine hi choreograph kiye. The songs were Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, Dholida, Tenu Leke Main Jawaanga and Cutiepie. Because this was a surprise for the bride and the groom, only the Kapoor side performed. Alia’s side didn’t. The atmosphere was so fantastic, I know the family for more than 25 years now. I treat them like family, it isn’t a professional relationship."

Singh further added, "Zyaada time nahi liya choreography ke liye maine. Because they are all top and busy stars in the country- Kareena, Karisma, Neetu ji, and even though she’s not from Bollywood, Rima Jain (Ranbir’s aunt), she is the best in dancing, with adaa and all. It took me four-five days."

Masterji further confirmed that the wedding will only be attended by a select few. "It's a very private affair, not more than 30-35 people will be present. It is a daytime wedding. I know Ranbir before he made his debut with Saawariya, I am not emotional but happy for him. He is so handsome and talented, well mannered and down to earth. Alia is a lucky girl she found him and settled down."

