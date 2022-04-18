Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Karan Johar says 'face would've been covered in henna' over hilarious mehendi incident.

Karan Johar was one of the few people who made it to the guest list of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Not just for the wedding, but the filmmaker was present for all the functions of the couple. The mehendi function took place on 13 April at Alia and Ranbir's residence in Mumbai. For the same, Karan had arrived for the festivities in a striking yellow kurta.

In his recent appearance on a reality show, post the wedding, Karan flaunted his mehendi. On Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, Karan revealed that he applied mehendi on his hand for the first time ever and flaunted it to the audience. After showing the minimal mehendi, the filmmaker went on to reveal a hilarious incident behind it.

Dishing out details about a hilarious accident Karan said, "I put mehendi for the first time. I had decided much earlier that whenever Alia gets married I will put mehendi on my hands. I'm not used to mehendi and it was extremely hot. So, I put mehendi for the first time and then began wiping my sweat off. I conveniently forgot that I had mehendi on my hands. So, there was henna all over my face."

He further added, "Immediately I had to wash my face. Luckily, Alia's makeup artist Puneet was present and she quickly started putting lotion on my face. Otherwise, my face would've been completely covered in henna."

Karan's funny story left everyone in splits. Click here to watch!

