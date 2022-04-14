Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple's big day finally here, wedding set to take place today
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's D-Day has finally arrived as they will read their wedding vows and tie the knot at Bandra residence Vastu. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni finally confirmed on Wednesday that the wedding will take place today i.e. 14 April. The festivities will begin on Thursday morning as family members and friends will arrive.
Ranbir Kapoor's mum Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were snapped arriving on Thursday morning. The mother-daughter duo were ecstatic on Wednesday evening when asked about the couple. They also confirmed that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot today.
#NeetuKapoor & #RiddhimaKapoorSahni are here for #RanLia's pre-wedding festivities.
#ShaheenBhatt and #SoniRazdan are all set for day 2 of #RanbirAliaWedding.
A source present at Alia-Ranbir’s Mehendi ceremony revealed to India Today that Neetu Kapoor got teary-eyed as she recalled the memories of her own Mehendi and engagement ceremony with Rishi.
According to a latest report in India Today, Ranbir may finally be joining social media after his wedding with Alia Bhatt. The report revealed that Ranbir might post a special message for his fans.
On Wednesday evening, after the Mehendi celebrations, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima interacted with the paparazzi. On being asked to say a few words about Alia, Neetu shared, "She is the best, All the best to her”, Riddhima also said, “Bohot cute hai yaar, ekdum doll jaisi.” Take a look:
CONFIRMED! The wedding is tomorrow
CONFIRMED! The wedding is tomorrow
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot today at their residence Vastu. While the exact time is not yet revealed, reports stated that the rituals will start post 2 PM.