Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple's big day finally here, wedding set to take place today

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Apr 14, 2022 09:12 AM IST  |  24.6K
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's D-Day has finally arrived as they will read their wedding vows and tie the knot at Bandra residence Vastu. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni finally confirmed on Wednesday that the wedding will take place today i.e. 14 April. The festivities will begin on Thursday morning as family members and friends will arrive.   

Highlights
April 14, 2022, 09:11 am IST
Neetu Kapoor arrives with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Ranbir Kapoor's mum Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were snapped arriving on Thursday morning. The mother-daughter duo were ecstatic on Wednesday evening when asked about the couple. They also confirmed that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot today. 

 

 

April 14, 2022, 09:05 am IST
Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt leave for couple's ceremony
Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were snapped leaving their Juhu residence on Thursday morning and heading to Alia and Ranbir's residence Vastu for the wedding ceremonies. Take a look: 
 
April 14, 2022, 08:51 am IST
Neetu Kapoor reportedly got emotional at couple's Mehendi ceremony

A source present at Alia-Ranbir’s Mehendi ceremony revealed to India Today that Neetu Kapoor got teary-eyed as she recalled the memories of her own Mehendi and engagement ceremony with Rishi. 

April 14, 2022, 08:38 am IST
Ranbir Kapoor to FINALLY join social media?

According to a latest report in India Today, Ranbir may finally be joining social media after his wedding with Alia Bhatt.  The report revealed that Ranbir might post a special message for his fans. 

April 14, 2022, 08:21 am IST
Neetu Kapoor showers praise on soon-to-be daughter-in-law

On Wednesday evening, after the Mehendi celebrations, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima interacted with the paparazzi. On being asked to say a few words about Alia, Neetu shared, "She is the best, All the best to her”, Riddhima also said, “Bohot cute hai yaar, ekdum doll jaisi.” Take a look: 

 

 

April 14, 2022, 08:03 am IST
Makeup artist Mickey Contractor to glam up the couple?
According to a report in ETimes, renowned artist Mickey Contractor will be looking after the make-up and hairstyling of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the wedding. He is one of the most sought-after makeup artists in India and is considered the first choice of most celebrities.
 
April 14, 2022, 07:54 am IST
Alia and Ranbir's wedding today at Vastu

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot today at their residence Vastu. While the exact time is not yet revealed, reports stated that the rituals will start post 2 PM. 


