Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu Kapoor & her squad danced to couple's songs 'Dholida & Cutie Pie'; See Photo.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities commenced on Wednesday morning at the couple's temporary residence Vastu in Mumbai's Bandra. The intimate wedding affair only has family in attendance along with the couple's closest friends. On Wednesday, the event commenced with a puja for the late Rishi Kapoor followed by lunch and the Mehendi ceremony.

The Mehendi ceremony was a sweet affair as Ranbir's cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also present along with his aunts. Turns out, Ranbir's mum and aunts danced to the actor's hit tracks as well as Alia's popular songs. According to paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Ranbir's mum, sister and cousins reportedly danced to Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Dholida, Cutie Pie and Tainu Leke Jawa among other songs.

Looks like Neetu Kapoor and her squad practiced hard for Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi. The veteran actress took to social media to share a photo with her squad that also includes choreographer Rajendra Singh. Sharing the picture, Neetu captioned it, "Our dance squad." The photo included Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda and Anissa Malhotra.

Take a look at Neetu's post below:

Apart from giving a glimpse of her dance squad, Neetu also shared a picture of her Mehendi. On her index finger, Neetu also got her late husband's name 'Rishi' written in a heartwarming gesture.

