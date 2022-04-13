Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Groom's mum Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, & aunt Rima Jain arrive.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding has kicked off and day one includes a pooja and mehendi celebrations. Ranbir's aunts were seen arriving at Vastu residence where most of the festivities will take place. Aunts Nitasha Nanda and Rima Jain were snapped by the paparazzi stationed outside. Neetu Kapoor was also seen arriving.

On Wednesday, a pooja will be held at the actor's residence remembering Rishi Kapoor. In the later half of the day, the Mehendi function is scheduled for the couple.

As for the security, it was beefed up on Wednesday morning. Alia Bhatt's driver was also snapped in traditional clothes as he was busy with the arrangements. The wedding planners have organised special 16-seater vans to transport the wedding guests. The privacy has been upped as the van is completely covered with curtains. The vans were seen entering the residence on Wednesday morning.

