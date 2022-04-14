Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen, Soni Razdan & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrive for day 2 celebrations

After an intimate Mehendi affair, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is all set to take place today. The couple will tie the knot at their residence in the presence of family and friends. Since Wednesday morning, hectic activity has been witnessed outside Ranbir Kapoor's residence Vaastu.

On Thursday morning, Alia's sister Shaheen and mum Soni Razdan were snapped leaving their Juhu residence and heading to Vastu ahead of the ceremony. Decked up in their ethnic best, the mother-daughter duo wore shades of yellow and sea green respectively. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were also seen arriving for the big day.

Take a look: