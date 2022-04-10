Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu Kapoor would love to celebrate & say it out loud but says 'kids are different'.

We are counting down days to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding that is set to take place this week. The prep is already underway as Alia's manager and security were seen on a recce outside Ranbir's apartment last week. The couple will be tying the knot after dating for almost five years in the presence of close friends and family. While the couple have been tight lipped about confirming their wedding dates, Neetu Kapoor got candid in a recent chat.

Speaking to ETimes, Neetu revealed that if it was her decision, she would've loved to celebrate and speak about the wedding openly. When asked about a confirmation on the wedding, Neetu said, "Mujhe kuchh pata nahi hai. I would like to celebrate and say it out loud, but kids today are different. Both of them are private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi, but hogi zaroor and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both. Alia is such a lovely girl. I just adore her. She is a beautiful person. Ranbir and Alia are made for each other. They are quite similar. Ranbir is pure-hearted and uncorrupted. He sees things in a positive way. There is no jealousy with anybody or negativity. I see the same quality in her. Both are confident and don’t have bad things to say about anybody — even if somebody’s movie is doing well or is better looking. They complement each other."

Earlier, Neetu also revealed the kind of relationship she would want to share with her future daughter-in-law. Reflecting on her own relationship with husband Rishi Kapoor's mum, Neetu said, "I hope I do in the future… when they get married. My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son. We were friends. We spoke about everything under the sun, and I would complain about my husband to her (laughs!). We were very open. I hope I have the same equation with Alia because she is also outstanding and amazing."

Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot since two years of Rishi Kapoor's demise. Neetu Kapoor also touched upon how the last two years have drastically changed for her. "It takes time to gain the confidence back. Maybe, I am not 100 per cent there, but I am getting there. It has changed me as a person. I have become stronger. I was always strong with my husband, but today, I have to look after my house, finances, etc. Earlier, my husband looked after these aspects, but today I have become the man of the house. So, I have become stronger than I was when my husband was alive, as I was dependent on him. Today I am looking after everything," Neetu Kapoor said.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: From fan art to decor reactions, see how fans are excited for the big day