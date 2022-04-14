Ranbir-Alia Wedding PICS: Neila Devi Kapoor, Shaheen & Soni, Pooja & Mahesh Bhatt, Navya Nanda & others arrive.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has officially begun. The couple's respective family members arrived on Thursday afternoon in their ethnic best to bless the couple. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and mum Soni Razdan had a wardrobe change as they arrived in brand new looks. Meanwhile, Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt were also spotted.

Apart from the Bhatt's, Neila Devi Kapoor, late Shammi Kapoor's wife, was also seen arriving for the wedding rituals. The Nanda's also made their presence felt as Navya Nanda came with her father Nikhil Nanda. While family members arrived in large numbers, Alia and Ranbir's closest friends also came in their fashionable best. Alia's bestie Akansha Ranjan along with her sister Anushka Ranjan was snapped arriving. Whereas, Ranbir and Alia's close friend Arti Shetty also came with a friend.

Among many close who won't be present for the wedding includes Varun Dhawan. However, Varun's bhabhi Jaanvi Desai Dhawan arrived for the wedding ceremony.

