Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares 'Gatbandhan' photos as she ties the knot as per rituals.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was a dreamy affair as the couple exchanged vows and tied the knot on Thursday. On Friday, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave a glimpse of the actual 'tying of the knot' ceremony which is also known as 'Gatbandhan'. This Hindu wedding ritual symbolises the union of the bride and the groom in a sacramental bond for the rest of their lives.

For the 'Gatbandhan' ceremony, one end of the bride's pallu or the saree is tied to the traditional scarf worn by the groom along with a coin, a flower, whole turmeric, durva grass and some raw rice. For Alia and Ranbir's wedding, the groom's sister Riddhima performed the ritual along with Karisma Kapoor. Next to them, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nitasha Nanda were also seen standing.

Take a look: