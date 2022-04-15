Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares 'Gatbandhan' photos as she ties the knot as per rituals

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 15, 2022 01:41 PM IST  |  11.8K
Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares 'Gatbandhan' photos as she ties the knot as per rituals
Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares 'Gatbandhan' photos as she ties the knot as per rituals.
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was a dreamy affair as the couple exchanged vows and tied the knot on Thursday. On Friday, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave a glimpse of the actual 'tying of the knot' ceremony which is also known as 'Gatbandhan'. This Hindu wedding ritual symbolises the union of the bride and the groom in a sacramental bond for the rest of their lives. 

For the 'Gatbandhan' ceremony, one end of the bride's pallu or the saree is tied to the traditional scarf worn by the groom along with a coin, a flower, whole turmeric, durva grass and some raw rice. For Alia and Ranbir's wedding, the groom's sister Riddhima performed the ritual along with Karisma Kapoor. Next to them, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nitasha Nanda were also seen standing. 

Take a look: 

gatbandhan-ralia-wedding-pics_1.jpeg
gatbandhan-ralia-wedding-pics_2.jpeg
gatbandhan-ralia-wedding-pics_3.jpeg
gatbandhan-ralia-wedding-pics_4.jpeg

The Sabyasachi bride and groom looked simply stunning in ivory and gold. Making the official announcement on social media, Alia Bhatt shared a series of dreamy photos and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt wanted her bespoke wedding Kaleeras small and delicate, says designer Mrinalini Chandra   

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!