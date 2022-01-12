Ranbir, Ayushmann, Shahid: Who would you love to see step into superstar Rajesh Khanna's biopic? VOTE

A few weeks ago, late superstar Rajesh Khanna made headlines as reports of his biopic surfaced. According to a report in ETimes, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi was leading the way as he had purchased the rights to turn Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna, into a movie.

Not just that, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan was the top choice being considered to direct the biopic. Farah even confirmed the development and said, "Yes, I have read Gautam’s book and it’s very fascinating. We are in conversation over this, but I cannot comment more."

While we wait for more development on the biopic front, we decided to see who could be the lead actor that might perfectly step into the shoes of the superstar and portray him onscreen. Ranbir Kapoor, who has already played Sanjay Dutt, might be one of the top choices as the actor has previously transformed effortlessly in Sanju. Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana also feature on the list as the immensely talented actors bring old school charm and their impressive acting tools to the screen.

Other two actors that may fit the bill are Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor in terms of looks and with a little prosthetic help. So from Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor, who would you prefer to play the superstar in Rajesh Khanna's biopic. Vote below.