Ranbir Kapoor on 2.5 years of VFX work on Shamshera: It makes the movie a visual spectacle, I am so awestruck

Ranbir Kapoor is set to be back on the big screen after four years with Shamshera and his fans certainly can’t keep calm about it. He will be seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the period action film and is leaving no stone unturned to promote Shamshera. Interestingly, Shamshera has been making the headlines for its great ensemble of cast along with its stupendous VFX work. And now, Ranbir has opened up on the VFX work of Shamshera which took around 2.5 years to complete.

Talking about it, Ranbir stated that the advent of technology and CG has taken the world of cinema to a different level “I think YRF has really given this film so much backing and made Shamshera a visual spectacle! While we were shooting, even I couldn’t imagine the scale that it would end up looking. Now, when I see the final product, I am so awestruck that I can’t wait for the audience to see it,” the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor was quoted saying. Adding to it, director Karan Malhotra asserted that the team wanted to create a whole new world for the audience along with a never seen before cinematic experience and is elated to have achieved it with Shamshera. To note, Shamshera will feature Ranbir sharing the screen with Sanjay and Vaani for the first time.

In fact, Ranbir will also be seen locking the horns with Sanjay on screen and people are excited to witness this face-off. Shamshera is slated to release on July 22, 2022. After this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s much awaited Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The fantasy drama will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year.

