Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan arrive to pay their last respect to Lata Mangeshkar; PICS

Today, February 6 marks the end of an era as the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar passed away after being hospitalised for almost a month. The legendary singer was admitted after being tested Covid-19 positive. Since morning many Bollywood celebrities have been mourning the loss of the veteran singer and social media is filled with fans expressing their grief. Her last rites have been taking place at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park and many big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan and even PM Narendra Modi arrived to pay their last respects. Now the latest names to come and pay their tribute to the singing legend are Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan with daughter Ira Khan and Vidya Balan.