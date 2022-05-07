Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan & others from ASFC jet off to Dubai for a football match; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Abhishek Bachchan are known to be huge football fans and also play for Bunty Walia’s team-All Stars Football Club (ASFC) They have been spotted often in the city practicing for the game. Earlier today, these stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they head off to play the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United on May 7th at the magnificent Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in Dubai.

Many other celebrities like Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhimanyu Dasani, Karan Wahi, Shashank Khaitan, Dino Morea, Shoojit Sircar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Samir Kochhar, and Bunty Walia (owner) among others who are a part of ASFC were also snapped by the paparazzi. To note, Abhishek is the captain, while Ranbir is the vice-Captain of ASFC.

Check out the PHOTOS:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about the celebrity match in Dubai. "They are all very passionate about the game, and are really looking forward to playing in Dubai soon,” said a source close to the development. Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Leander Paes, Aditya Seal, and Ishaan Khattar, are also a part of ASFC.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently filming for the third season of his much-awaited web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows with Amit Sadh. Whereas, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Brahmastra, Animal, and Shamshera, and also has Luv Ranjan's as-yet-to-be-title film with Shraddha Kapoor. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Freddy, and Captain India.

