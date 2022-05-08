Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan & others pose for PICS ahead of football match in Dubai

Yesterday, several Bollywood actors who are part of the Bunty Walia’s All Stars Football Club (ASFC) in Mumbai were seen jetting off to Dubai, for the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 against Emirates United. Amid this, a couple of pictures are circulating on social media featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Shoojit Sircar, and other celebs who are a part of the team. They posed for some photos ahead of their football match.

Yesterday, Karanveer Mehra took to his Instagram space and shared a couple of photos featuring the aforementioned celebs and others. In the first picture, Ranbir, Junior B, Kartik, and Piku director Shoojit Sircar can be seen standing close as they pose for a selfie. In another picture, the entire team was seen posing for a group photo. Dino Morea, Karan Wahi, Shabir Ahluwalia, Abhimanyu Dassani, Aparshakti Khurrana, and others were spotted in the second picture. Abhimanyu Dassani also took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of the team in a bus.

Take a look at the photos:

Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Abhishek Bachchan are known to be huge football fans and are often papped playing football in the city on weekends. Earlier yesterday, these stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they head off to play the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United on May 7th at the magnificent Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in Dubai. To note, Abhishek is the captain, while Ranbir is the vice-Captain of ASFC.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about the celebrity match in Dubai. "They are all very passionate about the game, and are really looking forward to playing in Dubai soon,” said a source close to the development. Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Leander Paes, Aditya Seal, and Ishaan Khattar, are also a part of ASFC.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan on his fall out with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions: People make ‘baat ka batangad’