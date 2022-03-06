Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan & others spotted as they step out for football evening; PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor loves football and it is not hidden. His favourite football team is Barcelona and he is a self-proclaimed Lionel Messi fan. The actor is often spotted playing friendly matches with his friends at various football grounds in the city on Sundays. Today also he was spotted on the ground and to join him was Abhishek Bachchan among others. The actor was dressed in a football uniform and continued to wear a mask as he get papped.

The shutterbugs saw Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a green T-Shirt while Abhishek was seen in a blue coloured T-shirt. Ranbir Kapoor waved to the shutterbugs and welcomed them. On the ground, kids were also seen. Abhishek interacted with them. Ranbir also made news when he went to Agra to attend the wedding of Luv Ranjan. He is working on his next film co starring Shraddha Kapoor. Both actors will be seen together for the first time. Abhishek was last seen in Bob Biswas and it was released on the digital platform.

Talking about Ranbir, how can someone miss Alia Bhatt. Recently, during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a fan asked her about the opinion of Ranbir and the actress said that she will record his reaction.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Both will be seen together in Brahmastra. The film will be releasing on September 9 after a long wait. Apart from them Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy will also be seen.

