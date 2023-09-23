Ranbir Kapoor aces casual look as he heads out with Neetu Kapoor for Ganpati Visarjan-see PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. However, unlike his contemporaries, he does not have a social media presence. But once in a while, the actor goes out and celebrates. Today, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor and his mother Neetu Kapoor were spotted during a Ganpati Visarjan.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor go out for Ganpati Visarjan

Today, Ranbir Kapoor went out with his mother Neetu Kapoor for Ganpati Visarjan. Dressed in a red t-shirt and grey pants accompanied by a black cap, Ranbir aced his casual look. Neetu, on the other hand, donned a green kurta pajama. The two were spotted worshiping Bappa before the visarjan.

Check out the pictures!

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film met with mostly mixed reviews but turned out to be a major commercial success. He is now gearing up for the release of Sandeep Vanga Reddy's action drama film Animal. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. Initially, it was slated to release on August 11 but the date was pushed because of some pending post-production work. Animal will now hit the big screen on December 1st.

Recently, Rashmika took to social media to share her first look from the film. In it, the actress oozes positive and innocent energy as the innocent wife named Geetanjali. Earlier, Anil Kapoor had shared his first look from Animal which showcased his character in a bruised state.

