Ranbir Kapoor adds clause in contract of extra remuneration if film shoots fail to finish by specified time?

According to a recent report, Ranbir Kapoor is completely booked till the end of 2021 with Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com, the final leg of Brahmastra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.
Mumbai Updated: December 19, 2020 09:03 am
Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly kickstart shoot for Luv Ranjan's directorial from January 6, 2021
It was two years back when we last saw Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screen with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju and fans have been anticipating his next project for the longest time. Post the lockdown lifting up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kapoor swiftly wrapped filming for Shamshera in a seven-day schedule while shooting for 10 days for Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in Mumbai.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir will kickstart the shoot for Luv Rajan's untitled rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor from January 6, 2021. The upcoming movie will be shot in Ghaziabad, Delhi and Noida. The first schedule is relatively small as it will end by January 14 after which, RK will move on to the final leg of Brahmastra from mid-January. Kapoor will be shooting two songs and a few scenes with the film being expected to wrap up before January 31, according to Mumbai Mirror's source.

Switching gears back to Ranjan's film, the makers are in the process of locking some overseas locations as a major part of the storyline is set abroad. With Brahamastra's predicament, it seems like Ranbir no longer wants his films to take so long to finish. The plan is to shoot for Luv's movie nonstop and complete it by May 2021. Moreover, RK is reportedly being extra cautious this time around and has added a clause in his contract which states that shoots should finish by the specified time, failing which the 38-year-old actor will charge extra remuneration per day.

With Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dark, raw and rustic gangster drama tentatively called Animal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period epic Baiju Bawra in the pipeline, Kapoor is completely booked till the end of 2021.

Which upcoming Ranbir Kapoor film are you most looking forward to? Share your pick with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

