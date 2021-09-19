Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Seal & others SPOTTED at their Sunday football game in city; PICS inside

We have a lot of Bollywood celebrities who are a fan of football. These celebrities are often spotted in Bandra having a gala time on the ground playing football. Paps had a ball as they spotted most of the big names in their sporty avatar heading for a fun match of football. From Ranbir Kapoor to Aditya Seal a lot of celebs were clicked as they headed to play football today. In the pics, Aditya Seal wore a neon green shirt over black shorts and paired it with a blue jacket. He wore white football shoes and a multi-coloured bandana. He waved at the paps as he was walking towards the ground. In the next picture, we can spot Ranbir Kapoor. He wore a blue and red checks T-shirt as he waved at the paps. There were several other celebs as well who were all set for their game. Take a look:

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 biographical comedy film, Sanju. Currently, he has a dozen projects lined up in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him feature alongside girlfriend in Ayan Mukerji directed sci-fi flick Brahmastra. Post this, he will also be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera.

In the recent past, the actor’s photos from Delhi have also been grabbing the headlines. Reportedly, the actor was busy shooting alongside for Luv Ranjan’s yet untitled film. During Raksha Bandhan, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also gave fans a sneak peek into the Rakhi celebrations of the elite star.

