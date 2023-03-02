Ranbir Kapoor admits every actor is just ‘pained’ from the inside; Find out why

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor as he is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor is on a promotional spree along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. This Luv Ranjan rom-com, which is all set to release this Holi on 8th March also stars Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role. Well, the actor has been talking about his baby girl Raha Bhatt Kapoor quite often these days. And now yet again he spoke about the feeling of love with her birth. He also spoke about how actors are unhappy people.

Ranbir Kapoor on actors being unhappy people

Talking about the life of actors, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that if he wasn’t an actor he would not care about putting on weight. He thinks that everyone should be healthy, eat and sleep well but one should also enjoy a little in life. He further called all the actors, starving humans. Ranbir admitted that actors are unhappy people because they don’t get the food they want to eat. Hence, he feels that everything looks glamorous and cool from the outside but on the inside, every actor is just pained.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor is in a happy space ever since he welcomed his daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor in his life. The actor at a recent event said that he is scared to talk about his feelings after welcoming his baby girl because it fills him up so much. He is scared thinking that will this all go away? But he also admits that at the back of his mind, he admits that this is one thing that will live with him eternally till the day he dies. He also said that the amount of love, joy and gratefulness that he feels, he has not felt that towards anything.

