Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: 5 Times the soon-to-be-married couple proved they are globetrotters; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They have been hitting the headlines ever since their wedding reports have been out. The couple has not yet officially shared their wedding date, but, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the lovebirds will tie the knot on April 15th at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is currently the most awaited event in tinsel town. Their wedding will be a starry affair and will reportedly be attended by popular celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, etc.

The media reports also suggested that the power couple will also have an intimate vow ceremony ahead of their traditional wedding. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will begin on April 13 with a Mehendi function. This will be followed by Haldi/sangeet on April 14 and baraat on April 15. The duo will be getting married during the early hours of April 16 between 2 AM to 4 AM. Pinkvilla revealed that the logic behind choosing this date happens to be late actor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor’s obsession with the number 8.

The lovebirds have often jetted off to dreamy destinations for their romantic vacays when they are not shooting for their films. Now amid their much-anticipated wedding, we thought of bringing you 5 times. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt proved that they are each other's best travel buddies.

New Year's 2022 vacay

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their New Year this year in Africa. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress also shared a glimpse of her romantic getaway on her social media. Meanwhile, last year, they celebrated New Year's together with each other's families in Ranthambore.

Celebrating Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

On Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday, the couple went on a trip to Jodhpur. Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of their date and she captioned it: "Happy birthday, my life." In the photo shared by Alia, the duo is seen enjoying the sunset together and the actress is seen resting her head on Ranbir’s shoulder.

Love for beaches

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji rang in the new year at an undisclosed beach destination. The trio has collaborated on the upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra. Sharing the happy picture on Instagram, Alia captioned it, “best boys (& good girl).” In the photo, one can see them posing for the camera on a yacht with the sunset and the vast sea behind the trio.

Safari time

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had jetted off to Jawai near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. They were also seen on a safari on their last day in Jawai. They were staying near Jodhpur for a luxury experience amid the wilderness. They had jetted off to Jawai to celebrate Ranbir's 39th birthday.

NYC diaries

Alia has often proved to be a pillar of strength. She stood by Ranbir Kapoor and his family's side. The lovebirds were often spotted in the US, where Ranbir’s late father, Rishi Kapoor was seeking medical treatment. She was often spotted spending quality time with her boyfriend and his family. During their time in New York, Alia had also shared a heartwarming birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and called him “Sunshine.”