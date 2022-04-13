Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Actress’ security head requests paps to avoid chaos as wedding festivities begin

The B-town is gearing up for a grand wedding these days which has got everyone excited. We are talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. The couple, who has been dating each other for several years will be tying the knot on April 15 in a traditional ceremony. The preparations for their big day have been going on for quite some time now and as the festivities have begun today, the security at the venue has been beefed up.

In fact, Alia’s security head had reportedly got in touch with the Mumbai Police earlier this week regarding the security arrangements for this much-awaited wedding. And now as per the recent update, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress’ security head and the Mumbai Police are putting in every possible effort to ensure no chaos is made during the wedding festivities. In a video, they were seen getting in touch with the shutterbugs and were seen guiding them for the same.

Take a look at the video:

It is reported that Ranbir and Alia will be having their mehendi today. The wedding will take place at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. This will be followed by a grand reception on April 17. The reception will take place at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace and will have celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, etc. in attendance. The media reports also suggested that Ranbir and Alia will be taking a week’s break post-wedding and will be flying to Africa for their honeymoon.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Haldi celebrations begin; See venue, date, guest list details & more