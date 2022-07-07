Ranbir Kapoor: Alia Bhatt and I have been talking about having kids from the first day we met

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their first pregnancy together, fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Kapoor Junior. Well, Alia is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Gal Gadot. Ranbir on the other hand is leaving no stones unturned to promote his upcoming movie Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. In a recent interview with Bazaar India, Ranbir opened up about starting a new chapter in life.

Ranbir Kapoor on having a baby with Alia Bhatt

Talking about having a baby with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor said that he and the Dear Zindagi actress have been talking about having kids from the first day they met and fell in love. Ranbir revealed that he and his wife always wanted children. Further adding, the Wake Up Sid actor said, “To start a new chapter in life... I am extremely excited about that, I can’t wait.” Well, it was only yesterday that Ranbir met all the paps and excitedly told them ‘tu chacha banne wala hai, tu mama’. This video is proof of the fact that he is indeed in cloud 9.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of Shamshera. After this, he has Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Ranbir was in Spain a couple of weeks ago, shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone currently. She has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh in hand and also Brahmastra opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor will be a part of Koffee With Karan only if Karan Johar agrees to THIS demand; Find out