Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt are Bhumi Pednekar’s pick if Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone’s La La Land was to be recast

Bhumi Pednekar featured on a recent episode of Neha Dhupia's show and there she was asked to pick Bollywood actors for several Hollywood films if they were to be recast. From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, here's all Bhumi picked.

If there is one Bollywood couple that is the talk of the town, it is and . The duo has been together for a while and whenever they are seen together, fans cannot stop gushing. Not just this, even celebs like the two stars and their performances and in a recent chat with Neha Dhupia on her show No filter Neha, Bhumi Pednekar happen to pick them for the roles of a popular romantic film La La Land.

During the fun chat with Neha, Bhumi was asked to recast actors for certain films and well, when it came to Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone starrer La La Land, Bhumi picked Brahmastra duo Ranbir and Alia. The Hollywood film featured Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the lead and it was a musical romantic comedy. For it, Bhumi felt that Ranbir and Alia would be perfect if it were ever to be recast. Further, she went onto recast Casino Royale with in Daniel Craig's role, Janhvi Kapoor as Poo from K3G, for Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, , , and herself for Charlie's Angels and more.

The actress was at her candid best during the chat show and picked these actors for several films if they were ever recast. On the work front, Bhumi's recent film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare premiered on Netflix on September 18 and received a great response from fans. She will also be seen in Durgavati next. The film is being bankrolled by , Bhushan Kumar and is reportedly a Hindi remake of a Telugu film. The film will reportedly star Bhumi as an IAS officer. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Brahmastra together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by .

