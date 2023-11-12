Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt arrive hand-in-hand; Neetu Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and more join Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali bash

We can see and hear the festival of lights taking over the entire country at this point. People have already started wishing each other and attending Diwali parties with their loved ones. B-town celebs are also busy attending the star-studded Diwali bash of their folks. Today, everyone gathered at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence as the couple hosted a gala for their pals in the industry.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others attend Bebo’s Diwali party

A couple of hours ago, the host, Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram stories and posted pictures of her outfit for the night. The Laal Singh Chadha actress looked ravishing in a red saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. She also posted a picture with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, who went desi and wore a dhoti-kurta set and completed the look with a pair of mojris.

The Brahmastra couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, made a statement as they arrived at the Diwali bash. Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red lehenga-choli, which she paired with a heavily embellished dupatta. Ranbir wore a black kurta and jacket with white pants.

The Khan siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were also spotted in traditional attires as they attended the gala. Sara wore a purple-hued brocade suit set, while her brother Ibrahim wore a black velvet jacket with white pants.

Next up was Neetu Kapoor, who painted the town pink in her festive wear. Donning a pink suit, she sported a bright smile as she wished the paparazzi on the occasion of Diwali.

Veteran actress and Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, brought elegance to the party. The actress wore a beautiful back saree and accessories with a delicate neckpiece.

Bebo’s sister and BFF, Karisma Kapoor, looked chic yet comfortable in her brown suit. The actress wore heavy jhumkaas and carried a clutch matching her outfit. She kept her tied in a sleek, tight low bun.

Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, arrived at the event with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. Soha looked pretty in a red saree, while Kunal wore a white kurta-pajama set.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a happy and safe Deepawali!