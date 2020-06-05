Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan holding steel bottles in OLD pic is the perfect treat on World Environment Day

Back in 2018, Alia Bhatt had shared a photo with Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. In the picture, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan posed with eco-friendly bottles and it is going viral again on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Amid the lockdown, everyone had been forced to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID 19 and for the same reason, shoots were stalled. , ’s film Brahmastra’s shoot too was put on hold due to the lockdown. Fans of Alia and Ranbir have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film and when the two were shooting, often photos from the sets would surface on social media. Today, on World Environment Day 2020, an old photo of Ranbir, Alia and Ayan is going viral for all the right reasons.

In the throwback photo from 2018, we can see Alia, Ranbir and Ayan striking a pose while holding onto eco-friendly bottles on the sets of Brahmastra. The adorable photo was shared by Alia on her Instagram story back in the days when they were shooting for the film in 2018. It was with this photo, Alia revealed that the team of Brahmastra had gone plastic-free and that is how she celebrated World Environment Day back in 2018. The photo is again going viral on social media on the occasion of Environment Day today.

Clad in casual, Alia looked pretty as she was all smiles while posing with beau Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji. The throwback photo from the sets of Brahmastra is surely adding to the excitement among the fans for the fantasy-action drama.

Here’s Ranbir, Alia and Ayan’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, the shooting of Brahmastra was going on back in February after which the lockdown resulted in the film city shutting down. Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia as Shiva and Isha and is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . The film will also have a cameo by . It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

