'For Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt': Ayan Mukerji shares Brahmastra's Kesariya glimpse as a wedding gift to BFFs

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get hitched in the coming days. The countdown for one of the biggest Bollywood weddings has begun. The prep is happening in full swing and reportedly the wedding festivities begin today. Well, as a gift to them and to all their fans, Ayan Mukerji shared a part from Brahmastra’s song Kesariya. Ayan released this to celebrate the union of the lead pair of the movie and to wish them all the happiness as they embark on a new journey.