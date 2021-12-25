Christmas 2021: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan's selfies with Neetu Kapoor take us inside their fun Xmas eve

Christmas is finally here and our Btown celebs are celebrating it with their loved ones. Last evening, Alia Bhatt turned a host with Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji joined in to mark Xmas eve. Now, Neetu Kapoor has shared lovely selfies from the evening and sent out good wishes to her fans on Christmas. Last night, even Shaheen Bhatt dropped photos with Alia and mom Soni. The cute inside photos prove that their Christmas eve was fun.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu wished her fans 'Merry Christmas' with a selfie with son Ranbir. In the photo, the mother-son duo smiled and posed perfectly for a selfie. In another selfie, Ayan along with Alia could be seen posing with Neetu as she clicked a photo with the decked up Christmas tree in the background. Last night, after dinner, when Neetu Kapoor was leaving after dinner with Alia, Soni and Shaheen, the paparazzi had snapped her with son Ranbir.

Have a look:

Soni also shared a video to showcase the decked up Christmas tree decorated by Alia and Shaheen at their home. The photos from Ranbir and Alia's Christmas eve dinner have been going viral on social media since last night. Alia was seen sporting a red sleeveless dress while Ranbir was dressed in black like his mother Neetu Kapoor.

Now, all eyes are on the Kapoor family annual Christmas lunch where last year both Ranbir and Alia had come together. Photos from the same had taken over the internet.

