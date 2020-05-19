Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Big B paying attention to Ayan in a throwback pic makes us excited for Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. While the film’s release date is a little further away, a throwback photo of Ranbir, Alia and Big B goofing around with Ayan will leave you excited for it. Check it out.

A film that has been the talk of the town for the longest time is and starrer Brahmastra. The film is a fantasy action film that stars Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha. The shoot had kicked off back in 2017 and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. This year in March 2020, Brahmastra’s shoot was in its last leg when the lockdown was announced and it was stalled. Now, with little work remaining, the release date of the film is December 4, 2020.

Ahead of that, we stumbled upon one of the earliest photos of Ranbir, Alia and Big B from a script reading session for Brahmastra and it surely leaves us excited for the film. In the throwback photo, we can see Alia, Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan listening attentively to their director Ayan Mukerji as he explains something to them. In their hands, we can see copies of Brahmastra’s script and Alia, Ranbir and Big B seem to be smiling away while listening to Ayan.

The throwback photo adds to the excitement for Brahmastra. Recently, a report had stated that Ayan may have sent some of the shot portions of the film to London for VFX work amid the lockdown. However, nothing was confirmed about the same. Brahmastra’s release date was also announced with a goofy video of Ranbir, Alia, Big B annoying Ayan and asking him repeatedly to set a date. And in the end, a flustered Ayan announced Brahmastra’s release date in the video. Brahmastra also stars Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . As per reports, also has a cameo in the film. It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Check out Ranbir, Alia and Big B’s throwback photo:

